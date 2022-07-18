City kick off tour with training in Texas

Manchester City face Club America in Houston on 20 July (01:30 BST, 21 July) before taking on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich four days later.

They then return to the UK in time to play Liverpool in the Community Shield at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on 30 July.