City kick off tour with training in Texas
Texas 🇺🇸 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/LC64fSXV6q— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 17, 2022
Cooling off stateside 🧊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vFD5hE3a5K— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 17, 2022
Texas training 🥵 pic.twitter.com/JXdjSjkASM— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 17, 2022
Manchester City face Club America in Houston on 20 July (01:30 BST, 21 July) before taking on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich four days later.
They then return to the UK in time to play Liverpool in the Community Shield at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on 30 July.