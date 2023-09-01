When does the transfer window close?

The transfer window will close at 23:00 BST on Friday for the Premier League and English Football League, while in Scotland, the window will shut at midnight.

Across Europe, the Bundesliga window will close at 17:00, Serie A at 19:00, Ligue 1 at 22:00 and La Liga at 23:00 but the Women's Super League transfer window remains open until 14 September.

The transfer window for the Saudi Pro League, to where a number of high-profile Premier League players have moved this summer, is set to close on 7 September.

Can a Premier League player signed on deadline day play this weekend?

Under league rules, new signings are eligible for the next Premier League game if the club submit the required documents by midday on the last working day before that match.

So any player signed after 12:00 on deadline day would be unable to play in this round of Premier League fixtures.

Where can I see all the confirmed transfer deals on deadline day?

You can find all the deals completed on transfer deadline day within our dedicated confirmed transfers page.

When does the January transfer window open?

Clubs will be able to make transfers again from Monday, 1 January until Thursday, 1 February at 23:00 GMT.

How can I follow transfer deadline day on the BBC?

From 07:00 on Friday, we will have a page dedicated to all the latest transfer news, reaction and analysis. You cannot miss it as it will be the first thing you see on our football website.

You will also find regular updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and breaking news across BBC Sport's social media channels, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

There will also be a special edition of The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button from 22:00 until 23:30.