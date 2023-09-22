Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

After three straight defeats, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been facing the media before Saturday's trip to Burnley.

Here is what he had to say:

Jadon Sancho's future at the club depends on the player.

He still isn't training with his team mates and won't be in the squad tomorrow.

However, Harry Maguire could return from injury and Sofyan Amrabat will train today and could be involved for the first time since his move from Fiorentina.

He accepts there will be dips in results but believes his side will keep improving: "I know it’s not always going up. You will have your gaps but you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. The dressing room, the staff, everyone is united and at United you fight."

He defended goalkeeper Andre Onana saying results are about team performances not individuals: "It's about the team and as a team we don't have result. It's not about one player and it includes the manager."

On how United can improve their defensive record: "I have said many times that we attack with 11 players and we defend with 11 players. When one or two are not doing their job, it is like a pack of cards."

He has been impressed with Burnley: "It will not be an easy game. I like their approach and adventure and they play with high intensity. We have to play at our best."

