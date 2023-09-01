We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Stuart: Only one. Cole Palmer stays. Wonderfully talented, deserves his chance in our first team, academy, local lad. I want to see him develop and blossom at City.

H: I would like City to look at an understudy for Rodri, sell Phillips as Pep doesn't trust him to step into Rodri's role and sign a defensive midfielder.

Sam: Cole Palmer staying would be ideal because he is a real one to watch in the future and could be the next big thing for England. He was also our best player in the Super Cup and the Community Shield.

James: Would like us to sign a full-back. Kyle Walker has been a great servant for us but we need to look to the future.