Rodgers thrilled to land 'exciting' defender Lagerbielke

Brendan Rodgers says his latest recruit Gustaf Lagerbielke has "great attributes" to succeed at Celtic.

The 23-year-old Sweden defender arrives from Elfsborg on a five-year deal and bolsters Celtic's options at centre-back after fellow countryman Carl Starfelt's exit to Celta Vigo.

Rodgers hailed the signing, saying: “We are really pleased to finalise the deal for Gustaf.

"He is an exciting, talented young player who has great attributes and someone who I think is ready for the challenges that Celtic will bring.

"I know he is really hungry to achieve success with us. We think he will bring even more quality to our squad and we really look forward to working with him.”