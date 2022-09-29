O﻿'Neil on future, international break and Brentford

Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Brentford this weekend.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • The stand-in manager has had no further update on his future: “I’m in regular contact with [technical director] Richard Hughes and [chief executive] Neil Blake who keep me up-to-date with what I need to know. I’m very happy with the situation and am delighted to take the team until further notice.”

  • He says the squad “are in a good place” after the international break but players still remain out: “Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell won’t be available. Ryan Fredericks is getting closer and has done really well.”

  • It has been a valuable two weeks for Bournemouth to get prepared: “It’s been a really good blend. The boys have had a bit of time off to rest their legs but there’s been an awful lot of work going in of course.”

  • On Bournemouth's first home game since 31 August O’Neil added: “It’s been a while! It’s exciting to come back and we’re all really looking forward to Saturday.”

  • He anticipates a difficult game against Brentford: “They are a very good side and it will be a big test. They play forward a lot and have got a lot of threats. But we’re ready and raring to go – we’ve prepared for whatever they’re going to throw at us.”