Happy family as Boyle signs new Hibs deal
The Boyles' connection with Hibernian grows ever stronger as midfielder Rachael has signed a new long-term deal with the SWPL1 club.
With husband Martin back starring for the men's side after a seven-month sojourn in Saudi Arabia, the couple are now both committed to Easter Road until at least 2025.
Scotland international Rachael is currently out of action awaiting the birth of the pair's second child, due in a couple of weeks.
She said: "Hibs have always been a family orientated club since I’ve been here and that’s why it was an easy decision for me to prolong my stay here.
"I always knew when I fell pregnant that I wanted to come back to football and to Hibs.
"I feel that I still have something to contribute to the team when I return to full fitness."