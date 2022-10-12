S﻿outhampton v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Southampton v West Ham head-to- head record over 40 Premier League games. Wins: Southampton 12, West Ham 19. Goals: Southampton 44, West Ham 60. Clean sheets: Southampton 12, West Ham 19Getty Images

  • Southampton are looking to win back-to-back league games against West Ham for the first time since September 2016.

  • West Ham are unbeaten in their past four Premier League away games against Southampton, winning two and drawing two. They’ve kept a clean sheet in each of their past three visits, though the previous two have both ended 0-0.

  • Only against Tottenham (8) and Crystal Palace (6) has Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse been involved in more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (5 – 2 goals, 3 assists). The England midfielder both scored and assisted the last time the sides met, in Saints’ 3-2 win in December last year.

  • Gianluca Scamacca has scored in his past two Premier League games for West Ham – he could be the first Italian player to score in three in a row in the competition overall since Manolo Gabbiadini (March 2017), and the third Italian to do so for West Ham in the competition, after Paolo Di Canio and Alessandro Diamanti.