Rumours of Neymar going to Chelsea are "exactly what transfer deadline day is all about" - but Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards is not convinced it will happen.

The Brazil forward is reportedly unsettled at Paris St-Germain and, with the France giants conscious of balancing the books, he could be available.

"It's one of the great mysteries of European football how they have not fallen foul of Financial Fair Play," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"I suspect Neymar's days at PSG are numbered and Chelsea have been very active.

"It's fascinating, but I think they are more likely to get something out of the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal with Barcelona."

