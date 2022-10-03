A﻿ntonio Conte said he will only ever pick his best team and urged Tottenham fans to trust his judgement on Djed Spence.

The England Under-21 joined the club in the summer, but has only played one minute so far this season.

W﻿hen asked about the right-back, Conte said: "The fans have to be fans. I understand they can think everything, but I see every day what happens during the training session.

"I try to do the best for the team. If they trust me, then they trust me - but the choices are mine. If I didn't decide to pick one player, it's maybe because he's not ready.

"We are talking about a young player with a good prospect. But, I repeat, I try to pick the best team."

He went on to mention Matt Doherty, adding: "Also, Doherty played every game last season. Now I’m not seeing him in the right way to start the game.

"I'm not stupid, I don't want to lose."