A manager of either side of the Old Firm who cannot compete with the other, is never going to survive long.

Michael Beale failed to close the gap on Celtic, and never laid a glove on either Ange Postecoglou or Brendan Rodgers' team.

The one victory against Celtic that Beale did deliver was at the end of last season, when Postecoglou's side had already romped to the league title.

In his last derby, he never got a result against a Celtic side ravaged by injury, low on confidence and still in the infancy of Rodgers' rein at Ibrox.

When it mattered, he just couldn't crack Celtic.