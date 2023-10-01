Cantwell's gratitude to sacked boss

Todd Cantwell has delivered a farewell message of thanks to Michael Beale, saying he has "nothing but respect and appreciation" for the sacked Rangers manager.

Midfielder Cantwell became Beale's first signing for the Ibrox club when he arrived from Norwich City in January.

He wrote on Instagram:, external "I want to thank you and your staff for bringing me to this brilliant football club.

"You allowed me to build my connection with the club and I will always be thankful for that.

"I have nothing but respect and appreciation towards you and the person you are! I wish you well."