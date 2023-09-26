Frank confirmed that Kevin Schade got an abductor injury in the last match and will require surgery so could be out for "months". He added: "It is massive blow because he is a player we have big expectations of and he was starting to show some of his fantastic abilities, like with the goal against Crystal Palace, so it is a blow but this is football, this happens, that is life."

Frank also confirmed that Ben Mee and Mikkel Damsgaard both face lengthy spells out with muscle and knee injuries respectively.

Brentford could come up against on-loan goalkeeper David Raya and the Bees' boss said: "For us as a club it is fantastic that we have developed a player from the Championship to the top of the league. I am very proud of us being part of his journey. If he plays tomorrow, I will welcome him back, if not, I will do the same."

On reports linking Ivan Toney with a move away in January, he said: "For me as a coach, I don't want to sell him. Of course I want my best players, I say to [the recruitment team] 'don't sell him'. Ivan is a world-class player so why would you sell a world-class player? I want him to play here for the rest of his contract but that is not up to me to decide."

He added: "I think one of the most difficult things in football is to score goals - for a team or for a player - and there are not many who go past 20 goals in the Premier League. Last year I think it was two players. So he is a top player. So I understand why there is interest but I would like to keep him."

Frank said he "would like to go on a cup run" and when asked which was more important to them between the league and the cup, he replied: "Can I have both? I would prefer to do very well in the Premier League and get on a very good cup run. I would say they are equally important."