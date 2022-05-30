Saka wins your player of the season vote

Getty Images

We asked you to pick your Arsenal player of the season and Bukayo Saka came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio 5 Live's George Cummins named Saka in his shortlist, alongside Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, and Martin Odegaard.

The 20-year-old forward took 53% of the vote after a season in which he finished as the Gunners' top scorer with 12 goals.

Goalkeeper Ramsdale came second with 25%, followed by midfielder Odegaard on 18% and defender White with 4%.