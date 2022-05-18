Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's game against Leicester City on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Andreas Christensen's reasons for withdrawing from selection on the day of the FA Cup final against Liverpool will "stay private and confidential" - Tuchel added the defender had "struggled over the last few weeks" but retains the club's "respect" and "support".

Kai Havertz is back in training but is "still a big question mark" for the Blues' remaining two Premier League games, while Timo Werner (hamstring) is out and Mateo Kovacic a doubt with a swollen ankle.

England left-back Ben Chilwell's return to training after several months out injured "is a big uplift for everybody", added the Chelsea head coach.

He said Chelsea have been in the top three all season and are focused on winning their remaining games so they do not drop to fourth.

Tuchel said the Blues "left everything out there" in their Wembley defeat by Liverpool and had "no regrets".

Despite reports of hitches about the takeover of the club, Tuchel said he was "still convinced it is in good hands".

He praised Leicester's recent form and said the Foxes "are dangerous to everybody. He added: "They can hurt you in seconds with quality, speed and a very attacking mindset."

