We asked for your views on Arsenal's season, with a place in the Europa League now looking likely rather than a return to the Champions League.

There's been a real range of responses - here's a snapshot:

Ross: This has been an amazingly frustrating season for Arsenal fans. Instead of being consistently below standard like the last two seasons under their amateur coach, they looked really promising a couple of times, only to break fans' hearts. Simply put, this squad of young children choked when it was all on the line. No excuses, this is below standard.

Oba: Season over - for me it's been over since that Everton game. Arteta isn't good or experienced enough to take Arsenal to the next level. He's showed it on more than one occasion since arriving and he'll be going into his third season with us next year. Truth be told our current squad wouldn't have been good enough for the Champions League anyway!

Carolyn: Sadly Arsenal have lost it. This season we have been very poor. Now to beat Everton will be hard. I think it’s Spurs’ season.

Steve: We started the season awful, we're ending it the same way! So many points lost through inconsistency. However, had we been in Europe this season it could have been a lot worse due to the depth of our squad. Perhaps we should just be thankful for where we are!

Asif: One thing that us Arsenal fans need more than anything is perspective. Yes we didn't perform against Newcastle or Spurs, it hurts - but look at the big picture. We have an incredible emerging squad of players getting better. Fifth is better than eighth! We have a manager who deeply cares about the club. This is the Premier League, it's not easy!