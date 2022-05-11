Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It's time for deeds, not words - no matter how inspiring the Leeds United players may find a bon mot spoken or handed to them by head coach Jesse Marsch as they prepare for the visit of Chelsea knowing a point will lift them out of the relegation zone.

Marsch, having already used the teachings of Gandhi on his charges, admits he frequently seeks inspiration from "52 articles, little excerpts from books" and "100s of quotes that I use at different moments" to motivate his squad.

"Inspiration is a big part of this job and when you lead people you have to find ways of having your finger on the pulse of exactly what is happening at any moment,” Marsch told BBC Radio Leeds as he revealed the sayings of former US presidents, basketball legend Michael Jordan and Mother Teresa are in his armoury of verbal incentivisation.

There is no doubt Marsch's boundless confidence has been contagious. All the players we have spoken to are evidence of that. It must be remembered that his nine-match reign, although bookended by consecutive defeats, includes a five-game unbeaten run.

The famous American football coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to success in the 1960s, is another Marsch turns to. His compatriot, who was considered one of the greatest coaches in history, believed in "individual commitment to a group effort – that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work".

Closer to home, inscribed on the East Stand at Elland Road, another revered leader - former United captain Billy Bremner - said it just as well with fewer words: "Side before self... every time." The brevity of what Bremner said was a huge call to action which spoke far louder than any words.