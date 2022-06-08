Transfer news: West Ham scout Denmark duo

West Ham sent scouts to watch Denmark and Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, plus his international team-mate, Atalanta right-back Joakim Maehle, 25, in Nations League action on Monday with a view to a double transfer. (Star), external

West Ham have been joined in their interest of 20-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Austria striker Junior Adamu by Leeds United and Southampton. (Sky Sports Austria), external

