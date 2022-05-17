Lawro's prediction: Southampton v Liverpool

Liverpool will be without injured duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk but it looks like they will both be fit for the weekend. If this game was the Champions League final, I think they would play in it.

This is Southampton's final home game of the season and they have already taken points off Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium. I think we are more likely to see that side of them, rather than a repeat of their collapse at home to Chelsea recently.

But I am still going to back Liverpool to win and take the title race to the final day of the season.

The Reds have already demonstrated this season that they basically have two teams now, and this is another night for them to show they can cope with injuries to such key players. I think they will be able to rest some players who played 120 minutes in Saturday's FA Cup final and still collect three points.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2