David Moyes said West Ham fans "have got a lot to look forward to" after the club reached their first major European final since 1976.

As well as the Hammers' Europa Conference League victory, Moyes believes the recent success for the club's Under-18s side gives plenty of reason for optimism.

"I think the supporters at West Ham have got a lot to look forward to," Moyes said.

"Since I’ve been here I think we’ve had more good times than bad times. At the moment, at the end of this cycle of three-and-a-half years together, we’ve got a European final. If somebody had said to me when I came back to West Ham three-and-a-half years ago you’re going to finish sixth, and then you’re going to finish seventh, you’re going to be in a semi-final and then you’re going to be in a final, I’d have said not a chance.

"Over that time everybody has given the supporters something to shout about."

Reflecting on Thursday's semi-final win over Dutch opponents, Moyes said he was feeling great, but was disappointed the unpleasant post-match scenes took away from the victory.

He said: "I was disappointed because I felt it [the trouble] took a bit of the attention off the team reaching a final.

"Ultimately there was nothing we could do, nothing West Ham as a club could do. Like anyone, if you saw family member in trouble you would go and help out. Unfortunately it has taken up a lot of news and a lot of time but we are not getting away from the fact we have got into a final.

"It’s a brilliant achievement. We had a semi-final last year and a final this year. I’m really pleased but I’ve got something else coming up which is Leeds United and I need to be prepared for that."