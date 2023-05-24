When looking at the percentage of Premier League matches won as Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui has the best record of any of the seven managers to take charge of Wanderers in a Premier League game.

Wolves have won nine of the 22 league fixtures (40.9%) that they have played to date under the Spaniard, who has guided the club to safety despite being bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

Although it is a smaller sample size, Lopetegui's win percentage compares favourably to Nuno Espirito Santo (37.7%), who guided Wolves to seventh-placed finishes in 2018-19 and 2019-20.