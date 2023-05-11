'Fine margins' in survival fight as McInnes leans on Rugby Park factor

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has challenged his players to continue their strong home form and secure top-flight survival.

The Rugby Park side host Livingston on Saturday in the first of three home outings in their four remaining games.

Killie currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, a point ahead of Ross County and below Dundee United on goal difference.

“I do feel that with three home games, try and win the first one and then everything becomes not easier, but certainly that dose of confidence would help no end for the players,” McInnes said.

“We’ve been really strong at home and we take a lot of confidence from the fact we now have those three games at home but we can’t just depend on that.

“We’ve got to set about the challenge that’s there and be good enough to win games because there’s not a lot between all the teams.

“We’re all down there for a reason, there’s not a lot between us, so those fine margins, we’re going to have to work for them.

“There is a confidence with being at home, I don’t think there’s a player there in the dressing room who doesn’t think we can win games.

“Our home form and our supporters have helped us keep us in the fight. Our home form would get us top six, so we’ve got to try and take some confidence and belief from that and work with that in the next three games.

“If we get three wins out of the four then we would be safe but there is no guarantees of that.”