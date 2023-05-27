West Ham striker Michail Antonio says his Tottenham counterpart Richarlison knows comments he made on the Footballer's Football Podcast last week are "banter".

Antonio and co-host Callum Wilson of Newcastle United pointed out Richarlison's goal celebration of taking his shirt off had happened four times this season, external - with three of them subsequently ruled out for offside.

Spurs boss Ryan Mason said he "doesn't really like that type of thing" as he reflected on those comments.

"Mason was a player - we are players," responded Antonio. "Players have banter with players. We have not said Richarlison is not a good footballer or anything about his stats.

"He doesn't actually care. If he cared, he would not be the quality of player he is - because you can't let people get into your heads.

"If he saw the comments, he would not have thought we were taking the mick out of him. He will know it's banter.

"It was unnecessary for Mason to take it personally."

Antonio even commended Richarlison for his passionate celebrations.

"I rate the fact he does that every time," he said. "I've stopped celebrating because I don't want to be when VAR rules it out, so I think he's mentally stronger than me.

"I'm worried everyone will still be playing and I'll look like a doughnut doing the worm in the far corner."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds