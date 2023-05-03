Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea is turning into a nightmare in what was already a season of unrelenting misery under the chaotic co-ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

The Blues' performance, especially in the first 45 minutes, was a gutless fiasco and suggested there is something deep-rooted and rotten at the heart of the club.

The lack of effort, competitive edge and desire will have felt like a new low for Chelsea fans who have suffered so much this season.

Lampard's decision to start former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backfired as he had only nine touches - four of which were kick-offs - before being replaced at the break.

If Lampard thought his short stint at Chelsea was a chance to prove he is better than he appeared when he was sacked by Everton and might pave the way for new opportunities, it has not worked out that way. He is now suffering serious reputational damage.

Raheem Sterling's struggles are symbolic of how Boehly's big-money buys have failed to deliver and it was no surprise when he was substituted.

Chelsea, now languishing in 12th place, are a team seemingly lacking any structure or gameplan.

And supporters who hoped the chance to dent Arsenal's title challenge in a London derby might finally fire up their under-performing stars were left feeling betrayed by another dreadful showing.