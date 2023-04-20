Dundee United v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Dundee United have won their last two league games, as many as their previous 15 beforehand (W2 D4 L9). Not since October 2021 have the Tannadice men won three in a row.

Livingston have lost their last four away league outings, all without scoring. They last had a longer top-flight losing run on the road within a single season in 2005-06, when they lost their last 11 away fixtures en route to relegation.

Since their promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2020, Dundee United have only won one of eight meetings with Livingston in the competition (D2 L5), a 3-0 victory in February 2021.

Livingston have won three of their last four top-flight away games against Dundee United (L1), including each of their last two (both 1-0 wins).