Celtic women return to Parkhead

Celtic women will play their final game of the SWPL season against Hearts at Celtic Park knowing that a win could see them crowned champions.

They face Hearts on Sunday, 21 May (16:10 BST) with the three-team title race going down to the wire.

Fran Alonso's side currently sit third, just two points behind league-leaders Glasgow City, who play second-placed Rangers on the final day.

Celtic beat Glasgow City 3-1 on 11 May at Celtic Park in front of a record crowd of 9,953, and the club are once again offering season ticket holders free admission to the game as they seek to break their own record.