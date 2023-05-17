Manchester City face the "ultimate test" tonight in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, says Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

City and 14-time champions Real drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu last week, making the tie at the Etihad a straight shootout for the final against Inter Milan on 10 June.

"Being at home gives City a little advantage, no doubt about that," the Bosnia international told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If you’re Man City you could draw up a scenario this is as good as it gets – finely poised, in front of your own fans, 90 minutes away from getting into the Champions League final.

"The problem is facing the reigning champions who won’t be phased. They’ve played in much more difficult scenaros so they can overcome these challenges. It’s the ultimate test. It's really a 50-50 game for me.

"I’m really curious to see how Man City approach this game. They have the extra dimension with the ability to go direct. I wonder if they’ll test Real and go over the top rather than through the block."

Begovic, who has been in England since joining Portsmouth in 2003, said: "Being over here in England I’d love to see City win. Thibaut [Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper] is my friend so I hope he doesn’t hear but it’d be nice for Man City to get through for something different."

