West Ham United slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Ligue 1 side Rennes on Saturday.

The hosts went in front early on from a superb Baptiste Santamaria strike from 35 yards.

Tomas Soucek rose highest to head in Emerson Palmieri's free-kick midway through the second half.

However, the Hammers couldn't remain on level terms as Arnaud Kalimuendo put them 2-1 up from close range with 15 minutes left, before Angelo Ogbonna turned a low cross into his own net in the last minute.

David Moyes' side