Luton Town have unveiled their new home kit for their first season in the Premier League.

Taking inspiration from past shirts, the new strip features their distinctive orange colour alongside white and navy features.

On the release of their first top-flight kit since 1991-92, the Hatters said: "The shirt is the shirt is the shirt. Orange with one vertical white stripe. Navy blue collar. The look complete with navy shorts and orange socks.

"Iconic, 70s Luton. Premier League Luton."

They also confirmed the away and third kit would be released in due course.