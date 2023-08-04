Rodgers expects tough test against 'first-class' Mackay's County

Brendan Rodgers is relishing a reunion with "first-class" manager Malky Mackay in Saturday's season opener against Ross County at Celtic Park.

They previously worked together when Rodgers took his first managerial post at Watford and Mackay was on the coaching staff.

“Really looking forward to seeing Malky. He’s a good man," said Rodgers.

"Ross County are very fortunate to have someone of that calibre as manager. He’s had a real challenging decade, but what I know from working with him is what a first-class manager he is, and coach and person.

"He's done a great job at County with limited resources. They had a great finish a couple of years ago and fought to stay in the league last season.

"Malky's teams always make it really difficult."