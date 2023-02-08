Bournemouth v Newcastle: Pick of the stats
After winning two of their first three Premier League games against Newcastle United, Bournemouth are now without a victory in their past six against the Magpies (D3 L3).
With two goals against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and an assist against West Ham last time out, Newcastle's Sean Longstaff has been involved in as many goals in his past two games as he had in his previous 38.
After just two victories in his first 10 matches against a side he's managed before (D2 L6, all against Burnley between 2013 and 2020), Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has won three of his past four against his former clubs (D1).