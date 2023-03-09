Spurs boss Antonio Conte after his side exited the Champions League to AC Milan: "I am really sorry for the fans, I am really sorry but we cannot invite the win. This is important to know this. We cannot invite the win or hope for a miracle one day that a trophy goes into our training ground or pitch.

"We have to build and have patience. I understand for the fans, they don't have patience because for a long time Tottenham is not winning but what I can promise is we will continue to work really hard for this club to continue to improve and then we will see what happens."

On his future at the club: "This is not the right day to speak about the future but I have a contract with Tottenham and then Tottenham know very well which is my thought and at the end of the season we will meet and make a decision.

"I have a great relationship with my chairman (Daniel Levy), with Fabio Paratici, but it doesn't mean I don't tell them which is my vision you understand? Then we will see.

"Now we have to finish the season. I have a contract until June. I am happy to work in Tottenham but the club knows very well my thoughts about the situation."