There are opponents, difficult opponents, really difficult opponents, outright bogey teams… and then, if you’re Bournemouth, there’s Manchester City.

City’s 4-1 win at Vitality Stadium on Saturday left Bournemouth without a win in all 18 league meetings between the sides, two clear of the record previously shared by Wrexham (winless in 16 league games against Crystal Palace) and Halifax (winless in 16 against Cardiff).

The Dorset club have only twice managed to hold City to a draw – a thrilling 3-3 at Maine Road in the second tier in 1989, and a 0-0 at Dean Court in the third tier in 1999.

Indeed, City – with 12 wins from 12 top-flight encounters – remain the only team the Cherries have failed to lay a glove on in the Premier League. Despite wins over 'big six' sides Liverpool, Manchester United (twice), Chelsea (four times), Arsenal and Tottenham, Pep Guardiola’s side remain invincible against the Cherries.

There are only two other clubs Bournemouth have played in league football and failed to beat – and thankfully for the Cherries faithful, one of those bogey teams no longer exists in the same incarnation, while the other is currently five divisions away from them.

The 'old' Wimbledon FC, before their move to Milton Keynes, faced Bournemouth eight times in the lower divisions between 1977 and 1984, with the Crazy Gang victorious on all eight occasions.

And the one team Bournemouth have faced in league football, failed to beat or even score against is (drum roll)… Kidderminster Harriers, now of National League North. The sides met in Division Three in 2002-03, with the Harriers forcing a 0-0 draw at Dean Court before winning 1-0 at Aggborough.

To strike a note of optimism, there are four teams to whom Bournemouth have never suffered a league defeat, and coincidentally, they all begin with the same letter – Barrow (W2 D2), Bradford Park Avenue (W1 D3), Boston United (W1 D1) and Burton Albion (W2). And their best league win percentage for anyone they have played more than half a dozen times is against… Birmingham City (12 wins from 18).