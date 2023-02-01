Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong: "It was huge. We all know how big that win was tonight. Hopefully it's the start of a wee run and it gives the boys a lift, because it was a deflating week last week with the loss to Ross County.

"Every game means everything to us, especially at home. They always support us and it's always nice to get that appreciation from them. We can hopefully show on the pitch that we care.

"I was disappointed in myself giving away the penalty. I just thought, I want to redeem myself here. The boy, Luke [Chambers], was fantastic all game. Credit to him, it was his first game of professional football and I think he was absolutely outstanding.

"He's trained the past two days, and we've all thought we've got a player here. He's a great lad, he's settled in nicely. He showed today that he has a lot to give.

"It's a tough league, loads of good teams around us. We'll give everything we've got to push on."