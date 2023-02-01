Revitalised Newcastle 'given the chance to punch their weight'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Newcastle's confidence is now so high that they will be confident against either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley on 26 February - and all this while pursuing a place in the Premier League's top four and next season's Champions League, as they currently lie third in the table.

The frenzied atmosphere on Tyneside once Southampton were beaten was a release after the years of pain in the 1990s when Kevin Keegan's great entertainers could not get over the line in the Premier League and Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ruud Gullit's sides suffered successive FA Cup final losses to Arsenal and Manchester United in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

This was followed by the years of discontent under former owner Mike Ashley.

In that era, Newcastle's fans were often criticised for expecting too much from a club that has not won a trophy for almost 54 years. This was harsh judgement.

They did not want a procession of title triumphs and the Champions League arriving on Tyneside. They simply wanted a club of such rich potential - a one-team city with a spectacular stadium located near the heart of that city - to be given the chance to punch their weight on the field.

Eddie Howe has revived his own career after taking time out following his departure following Bournemouth's relegation.

And he now has the chance to take his place in Newcastle folklore by becoming the first manager to win a trophy on Tyneside since Joe Harvey.

