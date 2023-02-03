Pep Guardiola says he could even play Phil Foden as a left-back, so content is he with the options to replace Joao Cancelo.

Manchester City allowed their Portugal wing-back a loan move to Bayern Munich on deadline day and Guardiola revealed conversations about signing a replacement were very limited.

"We talked about it but it took three minutes of discussion," he said. "We could pay a lot for a left-back, but we'll look in the summer.

"We can handle the situation with what we have in all departments this season. I've always been pleased with the squad we have. Being not sure, it's better to have the money in the bank and not spend more.

"Nathan Ake plays there, [Aymeric] Laporte can, Sergio [Gomez] can. I prefer to play Phil in other positions, but in an emergency he can play there [at left-back]. His natural position is behind a striker or as a winger."