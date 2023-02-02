Hearts punished for 'slack' play - Shankland

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland admits his team did not deserve anything from Wednesday's Scottish Premiership defeat by Rangers, and has urged the squad to start another unbeaten run when Dundee United visit on Saturday.

Prior to the 3-0 loss, Hearts were undefeated in 10 games but a combination of their formation and Rangers' performance led to there being only one winner at Tynecastle.

"We went in with confidence," said Shankland. "Hearts v Rangers at Tynecastle is always a tough fixture, but we weren't good enough to get anything out of the game.

"When you come into these games in that form you want to bring your peak performance and I don't think we did that.

"We had a good run since coming back from the World Cup and we just need to start again on Saturday. If we can replicate that run then, come the end of the season, I'm sure we will be in a good position."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson began with an attack-minded 3-5-2 formation with a midfield featuring Barrie McKay, Robert Snodgrass and Garang Kuol. However, with Rangers leading and threatening to over-run the hosts, Hearts reverted to 4-2-3-1 after half an hour.

"We were at home and needed to take the game to Rangers," explained Shankland.

"It was a game we were all looking forward to and we looked to try and attack. But on the night our overall play was slack and we were punished for it.

"They kept getting turnovers and hemmed us in at points. That was disappointing and we struggled to get out."