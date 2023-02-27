Rangers manager Michael Beale is refusing to dwell on Sunday's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic, and says he is "super optimistic" about the future.

“We’ll come back stronger", Beale said after the game. "I don’t think we should get too carried away. The job was always going to be big regardless of this result.

“It’s important we take our medicine, which doesn’t taste too nice right now, and we come back.

“But when I look at a team with the promise Malik Tillman has shown, with (Nicolas) Raskin, with (Todd) Cantwell, moving forward there’s enough for me to be super-optimistic about the future."

“Is it going to be plain-sailing? Of course it isn’t. If we had won the cup final would everything have been rosy in the future? No, we would still have that work to do.

“That’s my job and I don’t mind being judged on that but it’s probably not the right time for me to be worrying about the greater future.

“It’s more, ok, what didn’t go right in this fixture and what have we got to do to fix it against Celtic?

“Because against everyone else it seems to have gone all right so far.”