Cristian Stellini says Antonio Conte is desperate to return to work with Tottenham, despite being told to rest after his surgery.

Spurs announced that Conte will miss Sunday's game against West Ham and and won't return to work until he has made an "entire recovery" from surgery to remove his gallbladder.

His assistant Stellini said: "Since he came back he felt that maybe he underestimated the procedure after the surgery. Then coming closer to the game, the stress of it all, it created some problems.

"When he spoke to the doctor they said he needed to take it easy. He will be back soon but not as quickly as he would like.

"We have a call every day, maybe three times a day and every time he wants to come back. He repeats every day 'I want to come back Cristian, I'm sorry, how was the training? Tomorrow we have to organise this, we have to organise the team, what do you think?'. That is every time in his sentence.

"It's more important than football and this is the reason why the club, Antonio and the doctors made this decision. We don't know the time.

"The doctor has an idea but really it's a feeling from Antonio. That surgery was not easy, it was an emergency surgery and maybe he underestimated this. Antonio not 100% is not Antonio, and this creates stress."