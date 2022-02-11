George Cummins, BBC Sport

Thomas Partey has defended his team-mate Gabriel Martinelli following his red card last night at Wolves.

The Arsenal midfielder admitted there are times in matches when "it's impossible to control yourself."

He told 5 Live Sport: "Sometimes you give your best and he was trying to stop the throw-in. The ref (Michael Oliver) has said that was a yellow and then there was a counter-attack and he needed to stop it. We can't ask much. He is doing very good and helping the team a lot. I want to say it's part of football and he will have to keep his head up.”

The Gunners have now received four red cards in six games.

Speaking in his news conference last night Mikel Arteta said he wants answers: “If you ask me if I am happy with the decisions we have had this season? I am not. That’s a conversation that I will have with the officials privately and we need explanations with what has happened with VAR and I need an explanation about what happened today.”

Martinelli will now miss Arsenal's home match with Brentford next weekend.