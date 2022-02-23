Whether you are at the top or bottom end of the table, it’s always easier chasing, rather than being the team looking over your shoulder.

Liverpool are in that position now with Manchester City in their sights and, with nine straight wins, the Reds have so much momentum and belief right now.

They also know they have a squad and always have players on the bench who can get them out of a hole if things are not going well for them in a game.

I was at Anfield on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to his starting line-up. In all honesty, Norwich were giving them a real game until Klopp made some substitutions in the second half, including Thiago, who is my favourite player right now and just completely changed the game.

That’s why it makes such a difference to them to have almost all their first-team squad fit at this stage of the season, because you don’t have to keep relying on the same people to sort you out.

Klopp is able to plan two or three games ahead when he decides on which personnel to use for which match, and the fact he has such strength in depth and real competition for places is a bonus.

He has Sunday’s trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final to think about, but this game is more important. Of course they want to win a trophy, but the title is at stake here.

Leeds, in contrast, have not won any of their past four games, and have conceded at least three goals in their past three. They are still missing some key players through injury, and I think this could be another difficult night for them.

Lawro's prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Leeds