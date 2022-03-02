Frank Lampard says "mistakes can happen" but hopes Everton will not face more incorrect decisions after they received an apology from the head of the professional referees body.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited boss Mike Riley called both Lampard and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright on Monday to apologise for Everton not being awarded a penalty in the 1-0 defeat by Manchester City at the weekend.

"Mistakes can happen and this was clear," Lampard said. "I don't want to hold all referees or Riley to account.

"But I don't understand the decision and we still don't get the point back, which is critical for us in the position we are in.

"The apology showed from the referee's side that it was a mistake so there's not much more to say as we can't change anything.

"I just hope going forward we don't have to suffer too many more of those decisions."