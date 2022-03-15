Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

"We fought for the luck and we got a point."

That's how Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira described his side's goalless draw with champions Manchester City.

He was right. Palace rode their luck as City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

It was just the second time City have failed to score in the league this season - the first since they lost 2-0 to Palace in the reverse fixture in October.

The champions, who came into this match having won 16 of their past 18 games, were made to rue their missed chances, and their players cut frustrated figures at the full-time whistle.

Eight weeks ago, City's lead at the top of the Premier League was 13 points - although Liverpool, in third at the time, had two games in hand.

But this result means Liverpool can cut City's lead to one point by beating Arsenal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a point keeps Palace 11th as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.