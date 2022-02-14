Burnley 0–1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last five away games at Turf Moor, only beating Crystal Palace (7) in more Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp than Burnley (5).

Burnley remain with just one win from their 21 Premier League games this season (drawn 11, lost nine), becoming the first top flight side to have a maximum of one victory after 21 matches since Derby County in 2007-08 (also 1).

The Reds have won each of their last six Premier League matches without conceding against sides starting the day bottom of the table, scoring 13 times themselves.

After managing 27 shots, nine on target and 50 touches in Burnley’s box in the reverse fixture at Anfield in August, Liverpool had just over half as many touches in this fixture (26), 12 shots in total and just four on target at Turf Moor.