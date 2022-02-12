Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "In possession I don’t think we linked well enough to give them problems. I think out of possession we did fantastically well. Overall, I think the draw is fair for both teams.

"It’s fantastic to have talent in your team, but we need a plan together – how we can create chances and score goals. At the moment, that’s a step forward we need to make as a team. We have the talent, but it’s not going to be enough."

On Christian Eriksen: "It doesn’t matter which team you support. It’s a fantastic story for Christian and for football. He’ll get back on the field and do what he loves doing. Hopefully he can find his form, find his talent again and do what he loves."