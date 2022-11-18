D﻿undee United Women will take to the Tannadice turf for the first time next week in the SWPL1 when they face Aberdeen.

G﻿raeme Hart's side, who are competing in their maiden SWPL1 campaign, lifted the SWPL2 trophy at the stadium back in May and will return to the surface of their success on Sunday, 27 November at 13:00GMT.

C﻿urrently in tenth place, United are three points above Aberdeen in 11th.

Hart told the club website, "We're really excited to be returning to Tannadice after our historic match there last season. We got a fantastic turnout that night and the crowd really helped spur the team on.

"It’s an important match for us and we would love to see United fans of all ages turn out to support the team."