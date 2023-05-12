Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away at Leeds United.

Here are the main headlines:

Sean Longstaff will have a further scan on his foot injury on Friday but Howe does not anticipate it being a long-term problem, while a knee injury is likely to keep Matt Ritchie out for the remainder of the season.

Playing Leeds in the early Saturday kick-off is "a benefit if you win". Howe added: "Early kick-offs are interesting things. We didn't do too well with the last one we had against Aston Villa."

Howe said Elland Road "is a brilliant place to play and we need to be ready for what's going to come".

New boss Sam Allardyce will give Leeds "clear organisation, a clear structure and a definite philosophy in and out of possession", according to Howe. "Watching [the defeat at Manchester City] back, you could see the impact he's had on the team in a short period of time."

Newcastle are "excited" and "not daunted" by the challenge ahead in their final four games as they bid to secure Champions League qualification.

Sign up for Newcastle notifications

Follow Friday's news conferences live