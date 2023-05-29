Hearts 1-1 Hibs: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts battled to a 1-1 draw in the Edinburgh derby that secured them fourth place in the Scottish Premiership, and European football next season.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Paul: Electric atmosphere and losing Haring and Cochrane key moments! Clark and Hill were exceptional. Thought Smith would come on with red card but we held on. Onwards and upwards, with our budget Naismith will get the job.

Gogs: Although the red card was clearly a turning point, I actually think Haring’s injury was just as significant. Kio is no replacement and the game passed him by. A tough watch for the last hour or so.

Anon: Time for Hearts to appoint Naismith quickly. He deserves the job after bringing attractive football to Hearts, shame it was far too late in the season to gain third spot.