Liverpool have not made contact with Brighton over a move for 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Adam Lallana played a key role in convincing former team-mate James Milner to join Brighton from Liverpool. The 37-year-old midfielder is closing in on a deal to join the Seagulls. (Football Insider), external

Manchester City will look at a move for Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with the Reds, if they miss out on bringing in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror), external

Finally, Brentford want to sign the Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's gossip column