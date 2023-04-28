Gary O'Neil is "excited" about seeing Illia Zabarnyi play more Premier League games.

The 20-year-old defender joined Bournemouth from Dynamo Kyiv on transfer deadline day in January, but has only made two appearances so far after returning from an ankle injury at the beginning of April.

"It is always a temptation [to start Zabarnyi], because obviously he is an exciting prospect," said the Cherries boss. "But would be doing a disservice to some of the other boys who have been putting on some incredible defensive displays.

"Chris Mepham was excellent again [against Southampton], Lloyd Kelly against Theo Walcott did everything we asked of him and, after a little while out, Marcos Senesi did well."

Zabarnyi started on the bench in their win over the Saints on Thursday and played 22 minutes in the second half. O'Neil says the Ukraine prospect could have more opportunities in the final five games of the season.

"It means we're doing well if it's tough to get in the team," he added. "Illia is in a good place, is improving all the time and he is still young.

"We still have lots of work to do with him but I am excited to see how he does in some more Premier League football matches."